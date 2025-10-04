Lbp Am Sa Has $757,000 Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Centene were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,091,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,393,000 after acquiring an additional 536,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,810,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,045,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,433,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,134,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 23.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,055,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,225,000 after acquiring an additional 776,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE:CNC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

