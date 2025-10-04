Lbp Am Sa Has $785,000 Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 143,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,741.34. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

