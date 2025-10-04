Lbp Am Sa Invests $531,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 202,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 142,662 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 547.0% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 201,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 170,020 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 148,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $71.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.