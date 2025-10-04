Lbp Am Sa Invests $801,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2%

EOG stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.