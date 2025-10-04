Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

