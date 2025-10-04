Lbp Am Sa Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $236,837.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,370.40. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,013 shares of company stock worth $412,738. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE DRI opened at $193.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.04. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $155.18 and a one year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.