Lbp Am Sa Sells 480 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.