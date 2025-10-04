Lbp Am Sa Sells 920 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in PayPal were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PayPal alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5%

PYPL opened at $69.25 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.