Lbp Am Sa Takes $683,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MP Materials by 168.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in MP Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MP Materials from $32.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

