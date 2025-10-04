Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $426.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $397.12 and a one year high of $500.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.20 and its 200 day moving average is $460.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

