Lbp Am Sa Trims Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Bruker were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 42,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 38.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

