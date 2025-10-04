Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,753,000 after acquiring an additional 208,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,597,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

