Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MGA stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.Magna International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.