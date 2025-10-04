Maseco LLP Acquires Shares of 523 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.