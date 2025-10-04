MCF Advisors LLC Has $10.58 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $13,995,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,083,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,264,836,511.83. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

