Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 9th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $710.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $753.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.82.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

