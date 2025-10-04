Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $710.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $753.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.82.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

