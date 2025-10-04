Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 40.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 801.3% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 84,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after buying an additional 75,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $710.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $753.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

