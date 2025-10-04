MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) & Leafly (OTC:LFLY) Critical Review

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) and Leafly (OTC:LFLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and Leafly”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20 Leafly $35.87 million 3.24 -$9.50 million ($2.32) -15.95

Risk & Volatility

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiX Telematics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MiX Telematics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Leafly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MiX Telematics and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leafly has a consensus target price of $4,590.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,305.41%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than MiX Telematics.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11% Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26%

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Leafly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics



MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Leafly



Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

