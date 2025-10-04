Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,243 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 756,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,324,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $61,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 380,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 331,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,444,000 after acquiring an additional 213,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,225. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

NYSE MHK opened at $129.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

