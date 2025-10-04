M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,738 shares of company stock worth $3,734,612. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MTB stock opened at $194.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

