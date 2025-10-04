National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) vs. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Critical Review

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. National Fuel Gas pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SandRidge Energy pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years and SandRidge Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SandRidge Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 3 2 1 2.67 SandRidge Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Fuel Gas and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus price target of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Fuel Gas and SandRidge Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.94 billion 4.12 $77.51 million $2.66 33.32 SandRidge Energy $125.29 million 3.49 $62.99 million $2.04 5.83

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Fuel Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 11.15% 20.81% 7.03% SandRidge Energy 51.77% 10.05% 7.96%

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats SandRidge Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

