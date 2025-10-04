National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 49.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,133,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,012,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,880,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,176,000 after purchasing an additional 256,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Price Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $73.40 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

