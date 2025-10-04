Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,974 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -224.53 and a beta of 3.45.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 99.34%.The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

