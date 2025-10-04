Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) & Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Head to Head Survey

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nidec shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Nidec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group $32.46 million 0.28 -$10.06 million N/A N/A Nidec $17.12 billion 2.45 $1.11 billion $0.23 19.13

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ostin Technology Group and Nidec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nidec 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Nidec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Nidec 6.06% 9.18% 4.79%

Risk & Volatility

Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nidec has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nidec beats Ostin Technology Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

