NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.2% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock worth $714,378,504 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $191.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

