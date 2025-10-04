NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lifted by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $191.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

