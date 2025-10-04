NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70,697 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

