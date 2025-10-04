OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 269 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 25.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 141,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 25.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day moving average is $346.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

