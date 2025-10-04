OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OR Royalties has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in OR Royalties by 78.5% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 279,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 122,918 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth about $232,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in OR Royalties by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

