Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Stake Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

