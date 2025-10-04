Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 106.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 507.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

