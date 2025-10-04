Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

