Park Place Capital Corp Sells 232 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

