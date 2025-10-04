PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

