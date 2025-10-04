PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,954 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average of $346.70. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

