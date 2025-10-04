PFG Investments LLC Acquires 234 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

