PFG Investments LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its position in Linde by 10.1% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 1,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Linde by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 304,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Linde by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $466.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.31. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

