PFG Investments LLC Acquires 3,876 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $28.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

