PFG Investments LLC Acquires 495 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after acquiring an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.