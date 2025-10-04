PFG Investments LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited $CB

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Chubb by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $283.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average of $282.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

