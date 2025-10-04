PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,844,419,000 after buying an additional 87,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after buying an additional 358,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,062,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $270,005,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $163.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $164.03.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.