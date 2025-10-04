PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 347.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.