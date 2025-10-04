PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $192.83 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

