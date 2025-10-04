PFG Investments LLC Buys 6,143 Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. $GAB

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 472.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

