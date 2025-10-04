PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $15,850,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,879,000 after purchasing an additional 788,514 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 366,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $14.62.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.72.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 1.44%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

