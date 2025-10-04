PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

