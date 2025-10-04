PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,948,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.