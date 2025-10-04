PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.07 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

