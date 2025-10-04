PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 810,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 1,461,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.